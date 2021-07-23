CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $247,332.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.26 or 0.00845427 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.