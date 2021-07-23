Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.000 EPS.

NYSE:CE traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,666. Celanese has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

