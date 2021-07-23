Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $517.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $9.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.0552 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 13.37%. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is presently 610.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

