Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 216.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $154.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.62. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.