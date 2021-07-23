Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.59. 6,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,629. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.62. Chart Industries has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

