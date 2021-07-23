Cheuvreux Upgrades Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) to Buy

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ATVDY stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

