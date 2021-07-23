Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIM. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

CIM opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $15,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

