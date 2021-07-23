China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.36

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 1010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

