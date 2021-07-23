China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. China Vanke has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

