China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. China Vanke has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88.
China Vanke Company Profile
