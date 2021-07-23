Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Roger E. Theodoredis Sells 1,136 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $32.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,830.92. 424,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,454.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,833.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.3% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,723.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

