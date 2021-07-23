Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. 21,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 266,770 shares.The stock last traded at $1,776.48 and had previously closed at $1,755.99.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,723.65.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,454.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.