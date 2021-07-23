Chipotle Mexican Grill Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 26,642 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 901% compared to the average daily volume of 2,662 call options.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,723.65.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,798.40 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,094.93 and a 1 year high of $1,806.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,454.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

