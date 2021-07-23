Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,451 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

CB opened at $167.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

