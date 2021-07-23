Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $176.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chubb benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Chubb is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses. Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. Chubb made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value through share repurchases and dividends. Strong net investment income should continue to aid top-line growth. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income. Shares of Chubb have underperformed its industry in the past year. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upped their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.25.

NYSE:CB opened at $167.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.05. Chubb has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

