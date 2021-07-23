CIBC Cuts Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$10.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

CWXZF opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

