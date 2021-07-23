CIBC Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB boosted their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.22.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$57.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.99. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

