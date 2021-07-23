Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,052 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,676,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,218,000 after acquiring an additional 256,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.24.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

