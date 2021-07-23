Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Net Element as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Net Element by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Net Element by 132.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 99,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net Element during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Net Element alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NETE opened at $11.61 on Friday. Net Element, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.79 million for the quarter. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Analysts expect that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.