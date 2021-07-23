Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,157 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 34.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $15,174,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

