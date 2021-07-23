Citigroup Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $83.15.

