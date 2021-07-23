Citigroup Inc. Takes $127,000 Position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

EBON stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

