Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 13.06. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

