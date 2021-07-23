City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%.

City stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. City has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,439.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $788,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

