City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%.
City stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. City has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $88.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
About City
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
