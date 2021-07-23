Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. Clearfield updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.44 EPS.

Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 13,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,574. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $553.87 million, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11.

CLFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 in the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

