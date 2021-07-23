CMS Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

NYSE CMS opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.09. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,956,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,623,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

