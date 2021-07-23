CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

