Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CCB opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $341.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coastal Financial by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Coastal Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Coastal Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

