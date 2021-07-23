Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 183.91% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $960.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

