Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,869. The company has a market cap of $170.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.61. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Meagan M. Mowry purchased 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $49,737.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee Bagwell purchased 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,899.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

