Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $176.03 and last traded at $176.03. Approximately 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.41.

About Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

