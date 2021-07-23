Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.84

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 15049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

CLPBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3652 per share. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.