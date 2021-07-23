ColossusXT (COLX) Tops One Day Volume of $15,915.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $15,915.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001515 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008720 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001589 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,031,688,223 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

