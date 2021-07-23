Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.26. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.22, with a volume of 326,852 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.62.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.