Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

