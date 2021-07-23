Comparing Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clarivate and Liberty TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 4 0 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.91%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -3.90% 5.49% 3.16% Liberty TripAdvisor -97.11% 5.22% 2.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 12.89 -$311.87 million $0.55 45.84 Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 0.47 -$238.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty TripAdvisor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Risk and Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

