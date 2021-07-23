Comparing MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MMA Capital alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MMA Capital and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MMA Capital and Rafael’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $42.01 million 3.73 $8.37 million N/A N/A Rafael $4.91 million 182.22 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Volatility & Risk

MMA Capital has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 19.93% 3.72% 2.01% Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MMA Capital beats Rafael on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.