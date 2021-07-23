Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $39.37 on Monday. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $57.99.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.