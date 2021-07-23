Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

CFLT opened at $39.37 on Monday. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

