Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives $2,020.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,020.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNSWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Constellation Software stock opened at $1,525.04 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,003.35 and a 1-year high of $1,619.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,491.45.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 108.97% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

