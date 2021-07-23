Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $34.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.58.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

