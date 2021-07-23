Contrasting Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) & MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and MoneyGram International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.85 $170.10 million $1.68 36.02 MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.76 -$7.90 million $0.21 55.62

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyGram International. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyGram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.22% 19.56% 7.62% MoneyGram International -0.15% -5.24% 0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and MoneyGram International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 6 0 0 1.86 MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. MoneyGram International has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.66%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats MoneyGram International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.