CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Acquired by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 1,591.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,123,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057,208 shares during the period. CONX accounts for approximately 3.1% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in CONX were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $29,255,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $39,880,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $4,487,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $10,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,111. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

