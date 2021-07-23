CoreCivic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,832 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,880% compared to the typical volume of 446 call options.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

