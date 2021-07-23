Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Excellon Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$12.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Excellon Resources from C$5.80 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of EXN opened at C$2.53 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$6.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$81.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

