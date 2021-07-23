Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,487,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,954 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up about 4.3% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 1.02% of Corteva worth $349,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,842. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

