County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $33.34. 13,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

