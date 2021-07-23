Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $10,964,500.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $11,993,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $1,929,414.76.

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00.

Shares of COUP opened at $223.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.84. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.26 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

