Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.38

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 8029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $11,158,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,835,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

