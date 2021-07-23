Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells $521,209.64 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,368.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CVET stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -307.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Covetrus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Covetrus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 139,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Covetrus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after acquiring an additional 198,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

