Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Roblox accounts for about 1.2% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. 68,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,999. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,266,226.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

